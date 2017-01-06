Boonen and Kittel work on their speed at team camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 Marcel Kittel lifts some weights to help his strength in the sprints (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Marcel Kittel wins the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Kittel has lost something (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Fernando Gaviria leads out the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 Marcel Kittel's Specialized bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Marcel Kittel proves white men can jump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Fabio Sabatini shows off his core strength and balance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 Reach up boys! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 The view of Calpe from the Quick-Step Floors hotel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 The Quick-Step Floors ride does some stretching and yoga (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Gilbert enjoys the morning exercises (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) leads out the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 The Quick-Step Floors riders work on their lead out and speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Tom Boonen works on his core strength (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Tom Boonen hit the gym before riding his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Gilbert enjoys the sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 The riders leg warmers today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Tom Boonen is ready to roll (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Gilbert stands out compared to his Quick-Step Floors teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 The view from the hills above Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 The Quick-Step Floors team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels was out too (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 The roads were quiet today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Gilbert leads the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 A Quick-Step Floors group went into the hills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Philippe Gilbert in his Belgian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 A different group is more numerous (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 The four still get a team car as support (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 The Classics riders roll together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Quick-Step Floors team is back in Calpe, Spain for a new year training camp, with Tom Boonen, Marcel Kittel, Dan Martin and Philippe Gilbert clocking up some quality kilometres.

While much of Europe is struggling with freezing temperatures, the Quick-Step Floor riders enjoyed some warm sun on day two of their camp, with many riders in shorts as they did leadout and sprints to work on their speed. Philippe Gilbert lead a group of climbers into the hills behind Calpe.

Before hitting the road, the riders did a series of core exercises and yoga, with Boonen, Kittel, Matteo Trentin and Fabio Sabatini also hitting the gym for strength work.

Boonen has revealed that he will begin his final season in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan, where Fernando Gaviria will be the team’s sprinter. Gilbert will likely start his season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. Boonen plans to retire after targeting the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in April.

The 2017 Quick-Step Floors roster features 29 riders, from 13 countries, including eight new recruits. Tony Martin has moved to Katusha-Alpecin but joining Gilbert as newcomers in the team are new Kiwi time trial national champion Jack Bauer from Cannondale-Drapac, Eros Capecchi from Astana, Tim Declercq from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Dries Devenyns from IAM Cycling and a trio of riders from Klein Constantia: Remi Cavagna, Enric Mas and Maximilian Schachmann.

Click or swipe through the gallery to see what the Quick-Step Floor rider are doing at their Spanish training camp.