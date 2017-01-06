Boonen and Kittel work on their speed at team camp - Gallery

While much of Europe is struggling with freezing temperatures, the Quick-Step Floor riders enjoyed some warm sun on day two of their camp, with many riders in shorts as they did leadout and sprints to work on their speed. Philippe Gilbert lead a group of climbers into the hills behind Calpe.
Before hitting the road, the riders did a series of core exercises and yoga, with Boonen, Kittel, Matteo Trentin and Fabio Sabatini also hitting the gym for strength work.
Boonen has revealed that he will begin his final season in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan, where Fernando Gaviria will be the team’s sprinter. Gilbert will likely start his season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. Boonen plans to retire after targeting the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in April.
The 2017 Quick-Step Floors roster features 29 riders, from 13 countries, including eight new recruits. Tony Martin has moved to Katusha-Alpecin but joining Gilbert as newcomers in the team are new Kiwi time trial national champion Jack Bauer from Cannondale-Drapac, Eros Capecchi from Astana, Tim Declercq from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Dries Devenyns from IAM Cycling and a trio of riders from Klein Constantia: Remi Cavagna, Enric Mas and Maximilian Schachmann.
Click or swipe through the gallery to see what the Quick-Step Floor rider are doing at their Spanish training camp.
