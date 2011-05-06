Boom extends Rabobank contract until the end of 2014

Image 1 of 2 Lars Boom (Rabobank) gives it a go (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Kisses for Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rabobank has announced that Lars Boom will continue to ride for the ProTour team until the end of 2014 following an extension of the Dutchman's contract.

"In recent years, we have built up something beautiful," said Boom from the United States where he is currently preparing to take part in the Tour of California. "The cooperation is very good, and a three year contract is a vote of confidence. I feel great to face the future with Rabobank."

The news follows the announcement earlier this week that Tom Leezer has extended his contract until the end of 2013, while 20-year old Dutch climbing talent Wilco Kelderman will join the senior Rabobank Team as of next year, having proved himself in the continental development team over the last few seasons.

The team's technical director Erik Breukink explained he has great confidence in Boom's future.

"Lars has made another step this spring," he explained. "He comes ever-closer to the top of the field. The confidence that he can compete for results in the future is great. Lars is one of the better Dutch riders with huge potential in some areas. Flanders and Roubaix are races that he will have a major impact in in the future. Furthermore, we believe that he can continue to develop in the smaller stage races."

Boom's results in the Classics this season were impressive and there is no doubt Rabobank will be hoping it's just a sign of things to come. The former cyclo-cross world champion finished 9th at Gent-Wevelgem, 37th at the Ronde van Vlaanderen, and 12th at Paris-Roubaix. He started the year by winning the opening stage of the Tour of Oman.



