Bookwalter remembers Giro prologue ride

BMC rider eager for more in 2011

Brent Bookwalter started the Giro d'Italia as a relatively unknown domestique but when he crossed the finish line just over ten minutes later, he had become a star.  The American posted the provisional best time for the opening time trial and in the end was runner-up by only two seconds.

