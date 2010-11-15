Bookwalter remembers Giro prologue ride
BMC rider eager for more in 2011
Brent Bookwalter started the Giro d'Italia as a relatively unknown domestique but when he crossed the finish line just over ten minutes later, he had become a star. The American posted the provisional best time for the opening time trial and in the end was runner-up by only two seconds.
