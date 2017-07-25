Bookwalter, De Marchi, Wyss and Schar sign contract extensions with BMC Racing

Image 1 of 5 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) on his way in for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Alessandro De Marchi rides in a breakaway during the 101 km 13th stage of the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing have announced that four riders have signed contract extensions for the coming season with Brent Bookwalter, Alessandro De Marchi, Michael Schär and Danilo Wyss all putting pen to paper. The team confirmed earlier this month that Richie Porte had signed a new deal with the team.

While the squad have always been unwilling to divulge the length or terms of rider contracts, Cyclingnews understands that all deals signed in 2017 cover only the 2018 season.

"In Brent Bookwalter and Danilo Wyss, we have 20 years of combined experience at BMC Racing Team," Jim Ochowicz said in a statement from the team.

“Both riders have signed on for their eleventh year with the team and I think that speaks for itself. Brent consistently proves himself in both a leader and support capacity and Danilo is a rider that is always there to support our leaders but will make the most of an opportunity when it comes his way. To have riders with this level of racing experience in the team is invaluable and I look forward to seeing Brent and Danilo continue to develop with us," Ochowicz explained.

"Michael Schär is a clear road captain within BMC Racing Team. No matter what the race situation is, we trust in Michael's ability to support the team leaders, whether it is at the Classics or a stage race, so we are very happy to see Michael extend his contract. In his three years with BMC Racing Team, Alessandro De Marchi has delivered some excellent results, including Grand Tour stage wins, as well as being a key support rider for our Grand Tour leaders, so Alessandro is a great asset to our team."

Bookwalter joined the team in 2008, when they were ranked with the Pro Continental division of the sport. He, like Wyss, has been a constant presence throughout the team's WorldTour years and has developed into one of the most solid domestiques in the peloton. The American finished fourth in this year's Tour of California.

"When I reflect back on the past 10 years and ahead to 2018, the people who make up the BMC Racing Team are what made it an easy decision to return for my 11th season. I've relished the chances to grow out of a pure worker roll and have the opportunity to also race for personal results, leading the team when the opportunity arises," Bookwalter said.

“I know I have greater potential when it comes to this role within the team and am confident I have more to give. I've put myself in the position to win on several occasions this season, so I am motivated to translate these opportunities into victories for myself and the team."

On Monday BMC Racing confirmed that they would wind down their U23 programme at the conclusion of this season.