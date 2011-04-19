Boogerd wins Stars Dancing on Ice

Image 1 of 2 Boogerd in action on the ice (Image credit: www.michaelboogerd.nl) Image 2 of 2 Michael Boogerd would always target the race (Image credit: Sirotti)

Two-time stage winner of the Tour de France, Michael Boogerd says that while it is exciting to win Dutch television program Stars Dancing on Ice, it doesn't compare to prevailing on the bike.

"I really feel a victory, but it can not come close to winning a big race as a cyclist," Boogerd said. "You get paid for something, but that is not the same as cycling."

The 38-year-old won series four of the program, titled 'Sterren Dansen op het Ijs' with skating partner Darya Nucci. The pair attracted 50.3% of the public vote in the finale.

The former Dutch National champion is now set to perform in Holiday on Ice where he said he was looking forward to showing his skills in Holland. "It sounds like great fun to do," Boogerd enthused.

