Bohli graduates to BMC’s WorldTour squad

Image 1 of 5 Tom Bohli signs with BMC Racing (Image credit: Michael Zanghellini) Image 2 of 5 Tom Bohli moves up to BMC Racing from the development team (Image credit: Michael Zanghellini) Image 3 of 5 Silvan Dillier of BMC Racing Team, Greg Van Avermaet, Marcus Burghardt, Jempy Drucker and Daniel Oss get in some reconnaissance prior to Sunday's Tour of Flanders. Image 4 of 5 The BMC Racing Team celebrate victory in the Tour of Qatar TTT (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis driving BMC to team time trial victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Bohli, a 21-year-old rider from the BMC Development Team, will move up to its big-brother, the BMC Racing WorldTour squad, for the 2016 season, the team’s general manager Jim Ochowicz announced Friday.

Bohli is the second development rider to move up the ranks after Floris Gerts also signed a contract to race for the team for next year. Both riders were hired as stagiaires at the end of this season.

"We are excited that Tom will be graduating from the BMC Development Team to the BMC Racing Team in 2016," Ochowicz said in a team press release. "He has shown a high degree of performance in 2015, especially in the time trials events. We look forward to working with him and finding rewarding challenges for him throughout his rookie season."

Bohli is a strong time triallist, whose career highlights include two stage wins at the Tour Du Pays de Vaud and top-10 overall performances at the Tour of Istria-Memorial Edi Rajkovic, Grand Prix Ruebliland, and Driedaagse van Axel. This year, he won Tour de Berne, picked up a stage win at the Tour de Normandie, where he finished sixth overall, and he had top-10 finishes at ZLM Roompot Tour, Tour de l’Avenir, and Olympia’s 3M Tour.

"I have been racing three years for the BMC Development Team and have always felt like part of the BMC family," said Bohli. "I feel good in this team and, beyond that, it is no secret that it is one of the most professional and best teams in the pro peloton. That makes it, to me, a big honor and pleasure to become a part of all of this.

"It is a higher level and everything is going to be more professional," he added. "I want to take things step-by-step and hope to adapt soon to all of it. I want to do a good job for the team and, maybe if my shape and the circumstances allow, I am very eager to make some good results maybe even some podiums."