Bob Jungels signs for AG2R La Mondiale

Bob Jungels will move from Deceuninck-QuickStep to AG2R La Mondiale at the start of next year, with the French team bolstering their roster with the talented all-rounder. Having already signed Greg Van Avermaet for the Classics, AG2R La Mondiale will rely on Jungels to combine his one-day pedigree with his Grand Tour potential.

AG2R La Mondiale are in the midst of a substantial turnover in high-profile riders, with Romain Bardet and Pierre Latour both leaving.

Jungels has spent the last five years at Patrick Lefevere's team and has enjoyed several high-profile wins, including Liège-Bastogne-Liege and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. His record in Grand Tours has slipped in recent years, but the 27-year-old rider from Luxembourg took sixth overall at the Giro d'Italia back in 2016.

"My first contact with Vincent Lavenu dates back to before the start of my professional career. I am happy to be able to join AG2R Citroën Team on January 1," Jungels said in a team press release.

"I bought into the team's project pretty quickly, especially everything that has been put into place for performance, but also for equipment. With riders like Oliver Naesen and Greg Van Avermaet, the team will be very ambitious in the classics, and it’s very motivating to be part of this group.

"And of course, we will still be looking at the stage races, since I know that this team has had a strong history in this area. I definitely want to achieve great things, initially in the one-week races, but then also in the Grand Tours, even if I am already well versed in what it takes to perform over three weeks."

AG2R La Mondiale team manager Vincent Lavenu said that he had attempted to sign Jungels to the team in the past, and added that he will be a team leader in the Classics and in stage races.

"I've been following Bob's career since he was an amateur. I had already tried to sign him in the past, and now I am happy that he will join the AG2R Citroën Team from January 1," he said. "He has shown the breadth of his abilities during the early years of his career, notably winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but also having won a cobbled event like Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne."

"He will be one of the leaders of our team, in the classics, but also in stage races. Bob has already finished twice in the top ten of the Giro d'Italia (6th and 8th in 2016 and 2017), so we will assist him with our experience in this area and he will be supported by young climbers."