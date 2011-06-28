Boasson Hagen training again, hopeful for Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Norwegian time trial champion, was third on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen takes the opening stage. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Edvald Boasson Hagen has started training again and looks set to ride the Tour de France as planned.The Sky rider was diagnosed with shingles last week after winning the Norwegian time trial title, and had to miss the national road race.

In a press release, his manager Birger Hungerholdt said that doctors had cleared the 24-year-old for two light workouts, and he took the first of those on Monday.

“We will see how his body responds to the exercise, but it does look rather promising,” his trainer Frederic Mohn said to aftenposten.no. He said that the medication that the young Norwegian had taken required him to rest over the weekend.

Mohn said that he hopes Boasson Hagen will retain his form, and that the start of this year's Tour is good for him.

“This year there is no prologue at the Tour de France, and that my be advantageous for Edvald. There will be less pressure on him in the first stage, and he can focus more on just getting through.”