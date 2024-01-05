Teamless Boasson Hagen linked to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale in late reprieve

The Norwegian outlet Landevei.no has suggested that Edvald Boasson Hagen could be joining Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale in a report on Friday.

The 36-year-old was left without a team for the 2024 season when TotalEnergies declined to renew his contract.

Boasson Hagen scored one podium finish in 2023, taking third at the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969, a one-day race in January won by Lotto Dstny sprinter Arnaud De Lie.

However, the Norwegian has a lengthy palmares with 96 victories, 23 at the WorldTour level, in one-day races like Gent-Wevelgem, the Bretagne Classic/GP Plouay and the Vattenfall Cyclassics, as well as three stages of the Tour de France, five in the Critérium du Dauphine and two in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Boasson Hagen began his pro career in 2008 with the former HTC-Colombia team and moved to Team Sky in 2010 and spent five seasons there before moving onto MTN Qhubeka/Dimension Data. He raced with the team through 2020 before joining TotalEnergies.

The French team announced he would be leaving the squad in November.

If true, Boasson Hagen would be the 30th rider on the Decathlon AG2R roster as WorldTour teams head toward maximum capacity. There are around 24 WorldTour riders who are still in search of contracts and only six teams who have confirmed they have reached the maximum of 30 riders for the season.