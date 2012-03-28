BMC reveal 2012 Tour of Flanders squad

Image 1 of 3 Alessandro Ballan is one of many options for BMC. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 3 Thor Hushovd will bolster BMC's classics line-up. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

BMC have announced their line-up for Sunday’s much anticipated Tour of Flanders. The team will be led by 2007 race winner Alessandro Ballan, Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet. Marcus Burghardt, George Hincapie, Manuel Quinziato, Michael Schär and Thor Hushovd make up the rest of the squad, while the American Taylor Phinney – who had been on the long list – misses out.

The team have notched up just one win this season thanks to Cadel Evans at the Criterium International and have struggled with their Classics campaign.

Gilbert has suffered with a tooth infection and finished in 39th place in Gent-Wevelgem last weekend. The Belgian national champion may be well off the standards he set in 2011, when won 19 races but Van Avermaet and Ballan have both shown flashes of form in recent weeks.

Full BMC line up for the Tour of Flanders:

Alessandro Ballan (ITA)

Marcus Burghardt (GER)

Philippe Gilbert (BEL)

George Hincapie (USA)

Thor Hushovd (NOR)

Manuel Quinziato (ITA)

Michael Schär (SUI)

Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)

