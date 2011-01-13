BMC Racing wants ProTeam points

Image 1 of 3 The BMC team was well represented. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Tim Roe raced for BMC for the first time in Ballarat. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 3 John Murphy (2nd left) has two exceptionally experienced mentors for the Spring Classics, Alessandro Ballan (left) and George Hincapie (right). (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand)

Even if the name of the team's biggest star, Cadel Evans, cannot be found on the BMC Racing rider roster for the upcoming Santos Tour Down Under, the American team is keen to leave its mark on the race, which starts on January 16.

In its first year with ProTeam status, BMC Racing will start the six-day stage race with good climbers that will do their utmost to support the squad's sprinter Alexander Kristoff achieve top placings in the fast finishes.

"Our main objective is to have gained some ProTeam points once the race is over," said BMC sports director Michael Sayers. "We have Kristoff and John Murphy for the sprints, so we will be racing primarily for them in the first few days. If things are let loose after a while, we can send guys like Simon Zahner, Amaël Moinard, Alessandro Ballan and Martin Kohler to chase down escapes. If we can take some top five placings in the stages it would be perfect. Tim Roe is also very motivated and finished tenth in the Australian Championships road race last weekend."

In the past at the Tour Down Under, Kohler wore the race's best young rider jersey for a day, and Roe finished 13th overall, also enjoying a spell in the best climber's jersey. This time, both will be at the service of Kristoff and Murphy, while at the same time looking to fulfil the team's overall objectives.

The complete BMC Racing team for the Santos Tour Dwon Under is: Alessandro Ballan (Italy), Martin Kohler (Switzerland), Alexander Kristoff (Norway), John Murphy (USA), Amaël Moinard (France), Tim Roe (Australia) and Simon Zahner (Switzerland).

