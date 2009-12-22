Hincapie to tune up for Classics at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Hincapie leads charity ride in Greenville, SC (Image credit: The Living Pixel / www.TheLivingPixel.com) Image 2 of 2 World champion Cadel Evans will start his 2010 season at his home country's Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The BMC Racing Team has finalized its roster for the 2010 Tour Down Under, scheduled to take place January 19-24 in Australia. World Champion Cadel Evans and George Hincapie will headline the UCI Pro Continental squad's line-up at the first ProTour event of the 2010 season.

"I'm happy to be starting off my season at the Tour Down Under since I've enjoyed that race in the past and it gives us a good chance to race in some warm weather," said Hincapie. "Having Cadel on the team roster for that race too, especially since he is the World Road Champion, will make it special."

Though neither Evans nor Hincapie will be focussed on winning the Australian race, BMC will nevertheless be going with an eye towards a good general classification performance. "Evans' goals are pretty clear later in the season, and the parcours doesn't really suit him," Hincapie said. "My goals come a little later in the spring too, but we'll certainly have some guys heading there to get results."

BMC Racing for 2010 Tour Down Under:

Cadel Evans (Aus), George Hincapie (USA), Karsten Kroon (Ned), Danilo Wyss (Swi), Martin Kohler (Swi), Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) and Thomas Frei (Swi).

Directeur Sportif: John Lelangue