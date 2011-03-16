Bishop and Gould are early leaders in 2011 Pro XCT

Image 1 of 2 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding a ridge above the lake (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) riding third after leading earlier in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Georgia Gould (Luna) are leading the US Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) standings after one round. This past weekend marked the unofficial start to mountain bike season at the US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) opening round on March 12 at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, California. The event also doubled as round one of the US Cup's Triple Crown.

In a heated men's cross country race that in which nearly 80 men toed the start line, Bishop claimed the win after taking the lead from Sid Tableray in the final lap. Max Plaxton (Specialized) rode to second place while Todd Wells (Specialized) rounded out third.

Picking up where she left off last year, Gould started her season right with a win in the women's cross country contest. After riding solo at the front for most of the race, the Colorado rider crossed the finish line more than two minutes ahead of runners-up Lea Davison (Specialized) and Krista Park (Cannondale-NoTubes)

Among the U23 men, Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike Development Team) is currently the top rider after a 10th place finish. He is ahead of second- and third-ranked U23 athletes Kerry Werner (BMC Mountain Bike Development Team), in 18th place, and Mexican rider Alejando Barahas (Mexican National Team), in 26th place.

Lydia Tanner is the top female U23 athlete in the women's Pro XCT standings, in 10th place. She's followed closely by fellow U23 riders Erica Zaveta (BMC Mountain Bike Development Team), in 14th, and Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College), in 17th.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the elite men's and elite women's US Pro XCT cross country races.

The second round of the US Pro XCT will happen in Fontana, California on March 26.

Prado, Mata lead US Pro UET series

The US Professional Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET) also started this past weekend on March 12 with the Spa City Extreme 6-Hour in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Pua Mata (Sho-Air) took the win in the pro women's field ahead of Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo). In the men's event, Manny Prado (Sho-Air) claimed the podium's top step while Lee Unwin and Nathan Rice (Gearhead Outfitters) were second and third. After one event, Mata and Prado are the first leaders in the 2011 Pro UET standings.

The Pro UET will take a nearly four-month hiatus with the next race being Breckenridge, Colorado's Firecracker 50 on July 4.

See Cyclingnews' full results from the Spa City Extreme 6-Hour.

US Pro GRT to get underway in April

The first US Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) event will take place next month. The series will kick off April 9-10 with the NW Cup in Port Angeles, Washington.

USA Cycling National Series Standings

Elite men US Pro XCT standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team) 190 pts 2 Max Plaxton (Specialized) 180 3 Todd Wells (Specialized) 170 4 Sid Taberlay 160 5 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) 150

Elite women US Pro XCT standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) 190 pts 2 Lea Davison (Specialized) 180 3 Krista Park (Cannondale-No Tubes) 170 4 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) 160 5 Chloe Forsman (BMC Mountain Bike Development Team) 150

Elite men US Pro UET standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado (Sho-Air) 60 pts 2 Lee Unwin 40 3 Nathan Rice (Gearhead Outfitters) 30