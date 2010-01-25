Binggeli signs with Skeletal Metal

Image 1 of 3 Logan Binggeli (Skeletal Metal Surgical Jewelry) (Image credit: Steve Lloyd Photography) Image 2 of 3 Logan Binggeli (Image credit: Steve Lloyd Photography) Image 3 of 3 Logan Binggeli (Image credit: Steve Lloyd Photography)

Skeletal Metal Surgical Jewelry signed the young gravity racer, Logan Binggeli, 20, as the newest member of its growing mountain bike team.

"I was blown away with Binggeli's technical skills, his smooth style, and all around courage on sketchy terrain," said Drew Phillips, Skeletal Metal's Marketing Director.

"He will be a great addition to the Skeletal Metal family. We already have some of the best BMX riders in the world working with us. Now we have the opportunity to work with one of mountain biking's rising stars."

Binggeli, also a KHS rider, who overcame a broken wrist in 2009, can be found regularly riding near his home in St. George, Utah.

The company said it signed Binggeli because he personifies the Skeletal Metal credo of "Some jewelry tells people that 'you've made it.'"

Binggeli is coming off a strong showing at the Screamin' Santa Double Down at Bootleg Canyon, where he came in third. Also a four crosser, Binggeli attended many 2009 US Pro Gravity Tour events. He was second overall in the four cross and seventh overall in the downhill Pro GRT.