Bill Humphreys out to prove three world championships across 50 years a worthy challenge at 80 years old

US rider out to defeat single Belgian in men's 80-84 division at Gravel World Championships

Bill Humphreys (right) stands next to his son Ian before taking part in the men&#039;s 80-84 division race at 2024 Gravel World Championships
Bill Humphreys (right) stands next to his son Ian before taking part in the men's 80-84 division race at 2024 Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

It was 50 years ago when Bill Humphreys participated in his first world championships, riding for Team USA in Barcelona at the 1973 Road Worlds. He was a domestique back then and did not even try to contend for a medal, the gold that year taken by Italian Felice Gimondi and Belgian Eddy Merckx finishing one spot off the podium.

In 1999, 26 years on, Humphreys made his second world championship team, this time representing the US in mountain bike cross-country in Mount-Saint-Anne in Quebec. There he finished third in his age group.

Bill Humphreys holds his son Ian after winning a bronze medal at Masters Worlds for mountain biking in Quebec in 1999
Bill Humphreys holds his son Ian after winning a bronze medal at Masters Worlds for mountain biking in Quebec in 1999(Image credit: Bill Humphreys)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).