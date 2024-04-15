Bilbao, Buitrago headline Bahrain Victorious for Flèche Wallonne

By Laura Weislo
published

Four ascents of Mur de Huy mean more emphasis on early part of race

Pello Bilbao finished ninth at the Amstel Gold Race
Pello Bilbao finished ninth at the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious head into the second round of the Ardennes Classics with fresh riders coming in to support team leaders Pello Bilbao and Santiago Buitrago in La Flèche Wallonne.

Bilbao made the late breakaway in the Amstel Gold Race over the weekend, eventually finishing ninth in the sprint behind winner Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

