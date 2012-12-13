BikeNZ reacts to collapse of PureBlack Racing

Image 1 of 4 The PureBlack team strings out the bunch (Image credit: Ben Burrowes) Image 2 of 4 The Pure Black Racing team celebrate their first win. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 4 James Williamson (New Zealand National Team) welcomes the customary 'Langkawi shower' after the stage finish in Melaka. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 4 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) wins the Elite Men’s race. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

New Zealand cycling's governing body BikeNZ says that its disappointed that PureBlack Racing won't be running a UCI Continental team in 2013.

Cyclingnews broke the story earlier this week, with riders who had been due to take up with the team next season told to find alternative arrangements following a disagreement between the team's two biggest sponsors; PureBlack Racing and Avanti. Unlike when the team collapsed one year ago, funding is not an issue. Instead, a petty tussle over branding has ensued.

"Obviously we are disappointed that PBR are not going to carry on in 2013, and that we have lost another valuable pathway for riders to develop on the world stage," said BikeNZ CEO Kieran Turner in a statement.

"This is especially disappointing as our cyclists continue to deliver outstanding results across all disciplines, with more NZ junior and senior world championship medals won in the last three years than all preceding years. Likewise the popularity of cycling continues to grow, as New Zealand's third largest recreational activity."

In September, Subway Restaurants announced that it would no longer continue to support New Zealand's other UCI Continental outfit, Subway Pro Cycling, essentially putting an end to the project.