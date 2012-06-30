BikeNZ – PureBlack's Michael Torckler hospitalised after hit and run in Santa Rosa

Image 1 of 4 Michael Torkler (BikeNZ - PureBlack), winner of the 2012 Tour of Borneo (Image credit: Tour of Borneo) Image 2 of 4 Torckler has dropped his three companions and goes in search of the leaders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 4 Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) leads the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 4 New Zealand's Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) took a surprise stage victory. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Tour of Borneo winner Michael Torckler (BikeNZ – PureBlack) was the victim of a hit and run while training in Santa Rosa, USA. According to Torckler's team local police are talking with a passenger from the car and the driver who fled the scene of the accident.

Cam Whiting of CyclingiQ reports that having spoken to Torckler's father Brohn was admitted to hospital at 2:45pm local time. Torckler, 25, was initially listed as being in a critical condition but his condition has improved and he remains in intensive care.

"Michael suffered 'massive facial injuries' including multiple fractures to eye sockets & skull, but rest of body was almost unscathed," Whiting said.

CAT scans have revealed the cyclist remarkably did not suffer any brain damage.

The New Zealander has enjoyed an impressive year of racing in Asia, winning the general classification at the Tour of Borneo having led from start to finish, and he also posted an eighth overall at Jelajah Malaysia. In 2010, he took out the Tour of Wellington, his name joining the likes of Julian Dean and Hayden Roulston.

"The best news today is his life is no longer in danger but he has suffered multiple fractures to his head, which will require surgery in the days ahead," said PureBlack Racing Business Director, Greg Cross in a statement. "Michael is a hugely talented cyclist and New Zealander and our thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family."