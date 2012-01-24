BigMat-Auber 93 presents 2012 rosters
Sponsor stands by French Continental team despite recent affair
French Continental team BigMat-Auber 93 has revealed its 2012 roster on Monday evening in Aubervilliers. Overshadowed by a cloud of doubt since the team's former doctor, Philippe Bedoucha, was indicted on doping trafficking charges almost two months ago, the team directed by Stéphane Javalet as well as its Women's and Amateur squads will continue to be supported by sponsor BigMat.
"Our partnership with Auber 93 was never put into question," BigMat France operations director Philippe Lejal told RMC. "We will be standing behind them for at least another two years. This doping affair did not implicate the whole team but only one man: doctor Philippe Bedoucha. We are a 100 percent confident in the work of manager Stéphane Javalet."
Bedoucha, who was the team's doctor from 2007-2010, was arrested on November 29, 2011, suspected of having provided athletes with EPO and growth hormone. However, the ongoing police investigation has not incriminated any riders of the current team nor its management to this date.
With Sylvain Georges and Maxime Médérel, the team's two best riders during last year, gone to join AG2R La Mondiale and Saur-Sojasun, the outfit will continue to develop young talent. Benoît Drujon and Steven Tronet have joined the squad which will count on its sprinter Fabien Bacquet and experienced riders Mathieu Drujon and Nicolas Rousseau.
