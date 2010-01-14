Beppu's future still in limbo

Fumiyuki Beppu (Discovery Channel) (Image credit: AFP)

Fumiyuki Beppu is stil caught between two teams for the 2010 season. The Japanese rider, who participated in the Tour de France last year with his Dutch team Skil-Shimano, signed a contract with RadioShack for 2010 - while still being committed to Skil.

Related Articles RadioShack leave Beppu matter to Skil-Shimano

Since the Dutch team opposed Beppu's departure, the rider's attorneys are currently negotiating with the squad. Whether or not Beppu will be able to move to RadioShack remains to be seen, especially as RadioShack team manager Johan Bruyneel respected the contract already established with Skil.

But the Japanese rider was not present at Skil-Shimano's team photo shoot on Monday, according to Wielermagazine. He is not expected to show up at the team presentation, either.

Nevertheless, time is running out for Beppu, according to Skil team manager Iwan Spekenbrink. "He has neither participated in any of our training camps, nor in any of RadioShack's. If he wants to ride, he should find a solution with us rapidly," Spekenbrink said.

