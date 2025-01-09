Benoît Cosnefroy suffers delayed start to 2025 season due to knee surgery

Benoît Cosnefroy will be out of action to start 2025 due to knee surgery

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have suffered a setback to start the 2025 season as one of the team's star riders, Benoît Cosnefroy, has been ruled out of action for over a month.

On Wednesday, the French squad reported that Cosnefroy will have to undergo surgery on his knee having suffered pain in recent weeks. The team communicated that he'll be off the bike for four weeks as a result following the surgery next week.

"Benoît Cosnefroy has been suffering from knee pain for several weeks, disrupting his preparation for the season," the team announced on social media.

"He will undergo surgery next week, requiring four weeks of rehabilitation before resuming normal training. We will then communicate his race program."

Cosnefroy was one of Decathlon AG2R's leading riders last season as the team racked up 30 wins and finished sixth in the UCI team ranking.

The 29-year-old scored seven wins of his own in 2024, including Brabantse Pijl, the GP Morbihan, and the overall title at the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes. He also took fourth at La Flèche Wallonne and sixth at Strade Bianche as he finished 40th in the UCI rider rankings.

Cosnefroy's 2024 season came to a premature end at the Renewi Tour in August, when he crashed on stage 4 and fractured his collarbone.

He kicked off his campaign in February with the Etoile de Bessèges, the Classic Var and Tour des Alpes-Maritimes, though it looks as though his 2025 season debut could have to be postponed to March as a result of his current injury and upcoming surgery.