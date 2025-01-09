Benoît Cosnefroy suffers delayed start to 2025 season due to knee surgery
Frenchman to undergo procedure next week and will be off the bike for a month as a result
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have suffered a setback to start the 2025 season as one of the team's star riders, Benoît Cosnefroy, has been ruled out of action for over a month.
On Wednesday, the French squad reported that Cosnefroy will have to undergo surgery on his knee having suffered pain in recent weeks. The team communicated that he'll be off the bike for four weeks as a result following the surgery next week.
"Benoît Cosnefroy has been suffering from knee pain for several weeks, disrupting his preparation for the season," the team announced on social media.
"He will undergo surgery next week, requiring four weeks of rehabilitation before resuming normal training. We will then communicate his race program."
Cosnefroy was one of Decathlon AG2R's leading riders last season as the team racked up 30 wins and finished sixth in the UCI team ranking.
The 29-year-old scored seven wins of his own in 2024, including Brabantse Pijl, the GP Morbihan, and the overall title at the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes. He also took fourth at La Flèche Wallonne and sixth at Strade Bianche as he finished 40th in the UCI rider rankings.
Cosnefroy's 2024 season came to a premature end at the Renewi Tour in August, when he crashed on stage 4 and fractured his collarbone.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
He kicked off his campaign in February with the Etoile de Bessèges, the Classic Var and Tour des Alpes-Maritimes, though it looks as though his 2025 season debut could have to be postponed to March as a result of his current injury and upcoming surgery.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.