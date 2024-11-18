Benjamin Thomas and Fabio van den Bossche win Gent Six Day with stunning late attack

By
published

Week-long leaders Lindsay De Vylder and Robbe Ghys finally finish second

Benjamin Thomas and Fabio Van den Bossche with the prizes for winning the Gent Six Day 2024
Benjamin Thomas and Fabio Van den Bossche with the prizes for winning the Gent Six Day 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Olympic Omnium champion Benjamin Thomas and bronze medalist Fabio Van den Bossche charged to the victory in the 66th edition of the Gent Six Day on Sunday, launching a late attack to steal a lap in 't Kuipke.

Lindsay De Vylder and Robbe Ghys led the Six Day from the first night and headed into the final Madison with a 44-point lead over Thomas and Van den Bossche.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankTeamPoints
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) / Fabio Van den Bossche (Bel)338
2 (+1 lap)Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) / Robbe Ghys (Bel)370
3Jules Hesters (Bel) / Aaron Gate (NZl)317
4 (+2 laps)Roger Kluge (Ger) / Theo Reinhardt (Ger)134
5 (+15 laps)Mark Stewart (GBr) / Philip Heijnen (Ned)150
6 (+19 laps)Jan-Willem van Schip (Ned) / Yanne Dorenbos (Ned)169
7 (+33 laps)Oscar Nilsson-Julien (Fra) / Valentin Tablion (Fra)144
8 (+34 laps)Noah Vandenbranden (Bel) / Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel)243
9 (+37 laps)Clément Petit (Fra) / Michele Scartezzini (Ita)69
10 (+38 laps)Milan Van Den Haute (Bel) / Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)82
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.