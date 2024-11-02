Saitama Criterium - Biniam Girmay sails over line first as Japan gets its taste of the Tour de France

By
published

Mark Cavendish, Primož Roglič and Jasper Philipsen among riders lining up for the off-season crowd pleaser

Image 1 of 17
SAITAMA JAPAN NOVEMBER 02 Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty Green Sprint Jersey celebrates at podium as race winner during the 10th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2024 Criterium Race a 612km one day race from Saitama to Saitama on November 02 2024 in Saitama Japan Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The green-jersey clad Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) was a fitting victor for the tenth Saitama Criterium on Saturday, winding up the pace to catch an escaped Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) just before the line as the top riders from the Tour de France put on an exciting show for the fans who lined the streets of the city circuit.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.