Belkin look to Kelderman for GC success in Denmark
Theo Bos to chase stage wins
Team Belkin is going into the 830km Tour of Denmark with two clear targets: stage wins with Theo Bos, and GC success with Wilco Kelderman.
Kelderman enjoyed a successful start to the year by winning the white jersey competition at the Tour of Romandie. He followed this with a strong Giro d'Italia where he finished 17th on the general classification and rounded out the white jersey competition in 3rd.
Bouyed by his good early season form the 22-year-old is targeting continued success this week.
"The condition is very good," Kelderman said. "I've been able to train a lot and my legs feel strong. Last year, I finished seventh and I hope to do a little better this year. A top five finish would be nice."
Kelderman will enjoy some team support for his GC aspirations, although it is clear Belkin have chosen a two-pronged approach as they chase stage wins with Theo Bos.
Michiel Elijzen has provided ample support for Bos as he attempts to topple Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
"In addition to Theo, we also have Brown, Van Emden, Flens and Hofland in the team. I think it's quite clear what we want. In the sprint stages, we'll take our responsibility."
Team Belkin for Tour of Denmark 2013: Theo Bos, Graeme Brown, Jos van Emden, Rick Flens, Marc Goos, Moreno Hofland, Wilco Kelderman and Maarten Tjallingii.
