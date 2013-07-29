Belkin look to Kelderman for GC success in Denmark

Image 1 of 5 Wilco Kelderman will skip this year's Tour after finishing 17th at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank) in the white jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 No room for Tjallingii at this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Moreno Hofland and Rick Flens (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team Belkin is going into the 830km Tour of Denmark with two clear targets: stage wins with Theo Bos, and GC success with Wilco Kelderman.

Kelderman enjoyed a successful start to the year by winning the white jersey competition at the Tour of Romandie. He followed this with a strong Giro d'Italia where he finished 17th on the general classification and rounded out the white jersey competition in 3rd.

Bouyed by his good early season form the 22-year-old is targeting continued success this week.

"The condition is very good," Kelderman said. "I've been able to train a lot and my legs feel strong. Last year, I finished seventh and I hope to do a little better this year. A top five finish would be nice."

Kelderman will enjoy some team support for his GC aspirations, although it is clear Belkin have chosen a two-pronged approach as they chase stage wins with Theo Bos.

Michiel Elijzen has provided ample support for Bos as he attempts to topple Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

"In addition to Theo, we also have Brown, Van Emden, Flens and Hofland in the team. I think it's quite clear what we want. In the sprint stages, we'll take our responsibility."

Team Belkin for Tour of Denmark 2013: Theo Bos, Graeme Brown, Jos van Emden, Rick Flens, Marc Goos, Moreno Hofland, Wilco Kelderman and Maarten Tjallingii.

