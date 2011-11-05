Belgium to bid for Worlds between 2016 and 2019

Mario Cipollini had a stellar year in 2003 and capped it with the rainbow jersey in Zolder (Image credit: Sirotti)

Belgium will bid to host the UCI World Championships later this decade, offering the entire country as a venue instead of one city. The plan would be to hold the events in each of the country's nine provinces.

The Belgian Cycling Federation (BWB) will bid to host the championships between 2016 and 2019, and offer a unique plan.

“The intention is that the world championships for all categories during the nine days would visit all provinces of our country. That would be unique,” said Prime Minister Yves Leterme.

"Not a city or a county, but the country will be the BWB candidate. As a small country, we are more likely to be a candidate as a nation instead of a place like Hooglede or Spa,” said Leterme, according to Sportwereld.

The country last held the Worlds back in 2002. “We will bring the Worlds back to Belgium, we will win!” the politician declared.

Naturally there is a financial side. “We have adopted an operating grant of 75,000 Euros but we will also ask for a contribution from the regions to support the bid,” Leterme said.