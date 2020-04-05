Behind the scenes at the 100th Tour of Flanders - Video

Peter Sagan was the lucky rider to claim victory at the Tour of Flanders during the cycling Monument's 100th anniversary on 2016 and so wrote himself into the history books.

Sagan, riding for Tinkoff at the time, soloed away from Fabian Cancellara (Trek- and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) that grey day in Oudenaarde after 255km of racing, winning his first Monument after coming close so many times and cementing his place in cycling lore.

But there was more to the race that year than the drama and results on the road, as the Flemish and cycling communities came together to celebrate the centennial of one of cycling's greatest one-day races.

Watch the video above from the race organisers as they take a behind-the-scenes look at the 2016 race and all the preparations and celebrations surrounding the centennial celebration.