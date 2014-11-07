Behind The Barriers TV Video: Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships

Image 1 of 6 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) racing with a sizable gap mid-race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 6 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) wins the Continental Championship at Devou Park (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 6 Uncharacteristically, Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) lost a good chunk of time on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 6 105 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) pulled off another of his late race surges to claim second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 6 Jamey Driscoll (Raliegh Clement) put in a couple blistering laps to take second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 6 Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) in pursuit of Cameron Dodge (Image credit: David McElwaine)

US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) added another prominent victory to her cyclo-cross accolades with a win at the first-ever Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on a technical course in Covington, Kentucky on November 2.

Compton pointed to the championship race as one of her season targets along with winning another national title, the World Cup series and the World Championships. She won the race ahead of Meredith Miller (Noosa) and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team).

“It was really fun, it was really hard,” Compton said. “The course definitely was a tricky course that took a lot of power and technical ability too. It was fun. You were constantly focussing on the next turn and the next technical bit, and then being in the right gearing too. I loved it.”

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) won the final day of the Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival, a UCI C2 race for the elite men held at Devou Park. He beat teammate Ben Berden and Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy).

In the latest video from Behind The Barriers TV, watch highlights from the elite women’s and men’s races along with interviews with the winners and podium finishers.

Chapters