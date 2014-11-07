Behind The Barriers TV Video: Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships
Watch race highlights from the elite women's championships and the elite men's Cincy3 finale
US cyclo-cross champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) added another prominent victory to her cyclo-cross accolades with a win at the first-ever Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships held on a technical course in Covington, Kentucky on November 2.
Compton pointed to the championship race as one of her season targets along with winning another national title, the World Cup series and the World Championships. She won the race ahead of Meredith Miller (Noosa) and Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team).
“It was really fun, it was really hard,” Compton said. “The course definitely was a tricky course that took a lot of power and technical ability too. It was fun. You were constantly focussing on the next turn and the next technical bit, and then being in the right gearing too. I loved it.”
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) won the final day of the Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival, a UCI C2 race for the elite men held at Devou Park. He beat teammate Ben Berden and Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy).
In the latest video from Behind The Barriers TV, watch highlights from the elite women’s and men’s races along with interviews with the winners and podium finishers.
