Behind The Barriers TV Video: Cincy3 Harbin Park

Image 1 of 4 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) winning for the second year in a row at Harbin Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 4 Maghalie Rochette leading her Luna teammate Katerina Nash on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 4 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) was suffering from frozen hands at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 4 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge) on the steepest run-up on lap three (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) opened the Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival with wins in the elite men’s and women’s races at the UCI C2 event held on October 31 at Harbin Park in Fairfield, Ohio.

In the latest video from Behind The Barriers TV, watch highlights from elite women’s and men’s races along with interviews with the winners and podium finishers.

The Cincy3 Cyclo-cross Festival is a three-race event that is part of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross (Pro CX) series.

Nash took a solo win in the elite women’s opener ahead of her teammate Maghalie Rochette and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld). “I’m just starting my cyclo-cross season now for real, so this is a good start,” Nash said.

Summerhill captured the elite men’s race ahead of James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) and Justin Lindine (Redline Factory/NBX). “It was a fun day and I lucked out being able to use my road skills to my advantage on the straightaways and tried to keep it upright on the slippery corners. Jamey Driscoll and everyone else chasing gave me a run for my money,” Summerhill said.