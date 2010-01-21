Becker finds a home at Cervélo TestTeam

Image 1 of 2 Charlotte Becker (Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung) (Image credit: WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo) (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam)

German Charlotte Becker will join the Cervélo TestTeam women's team for 2010, gaining refuge in the team after the withdrawal of Skyter as title sponsor of her previous squad, Equipe Nürnberger.

The 26-year-old has had success on both the road and the track. A former German national time trial champion and European points race champion on the track, Becker picked up four wins and finished third overall in the Giro della Toscana last season.

"Charlotte is a very good time trial rider and as well as being strong on the track, especially in the team pursuit. She will be a real asset to our team, as well as fighting for our own victories," said Egon van Kessel, Sports Director.

"While it is a little late for signings, we are now able to offer the best possible program to the riders. For the team to perform at it's best, in all our target races, we needed one more rider. We are fortunate to secured Charlotte's talents."

"I saw Cervélo TestTeam last year and the team looked very professional. Now I'm proud to be a part of it and I'm looking forward to the upcoming season," said Becker. "I think is a really strong team and I want to help as much as I can. If I get the chance, I also want to go for some good results, especially in time trials, so I am really looking forward to using the Cervélo time trial bikes."