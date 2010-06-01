BC Bike Race welcomes unicyclist

Image 1 of 3 Unicyclist Kris Holm (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 3 Unicyclist Kris Holm enjoys singletrack, too. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 3 Unicyclist Kris Holm in the mountains (Image credit: BC Bike)

Unicyclist Kris Holm will race the BC Bike Race from June 27 to July 3. With 23 years of riding spanning 14 countries and including the Great Wall of China, ancient trade routes in Bhutan, and the first unicycle descent of a Bolivian Volcano, Kolm was the first rider to bring mountain unicycling to the mainstream, through film, television, and magazine features.

"I'm stoked about the BCBR - this race is like a summer's worth of great riding packed into a single week," said Holm when asked his thoughts on the event's start.

The BC Bike Race is a seven-day mountain bike adventure, from Vancouver to Whistler, and it can be ridden as a team of two, three, four or five, or as a solo. It comes in two packages; the 'Epic'- avg 60km per day or 'Challenge' - avg 30km per day. The event has hosted World Champions, Olympians and this year boasts a field of 500 mountain bike enthusiasts.

"When considering how people may view the BC Bike Race, hard or difficult, it is with great pleasure that we can host an icon like Kris who is used to doing things that are different and difficult," said Andreas Hestler, Marketing Director. "Kris is one amazing athlete and an inspiration to us all, he will make it look easy, but it is his sense of challenge that speaks to our clientele who are all here to push themselves, as teams and individuals."

Holm considered the Epic with its 60km per day, but upon reflection and with a little training under his belt, he felt that the still impressive Challenge course of 30km per day would be plenty of singletrack and still leave him with enough energy to enjoy the full BC Bike Race experience, on and off the his unicycle. Though he is reserving the right to change his mind and go bigger.