BC Bike Race sells out 2010 edition

Image 1 of 3 Two racers at the BC Bike Race in British Columbia. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 3 Staging for the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 3 Look Mom, no hands! (Image credit: BC Bike)

The BC Bike Race has sold out of entries for its 2010 edition. In its fourth year, the BC Bike Race has again reached 100 percent capacity. All 500 participants will start on June 27 in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The BC Bike Race deliberately limits capacity. "With singletrack and environmental issues to be considered, we must be very careful of our footprint each year," said course designer Andreas Hestler. "Each of the other events in this category has their own flavour and their own capacity, but we don't foresee being able or interested in hosting more than 500 each year. It's simply the most sustainable number for our area."

For 2010, women's partipation has climbed to a noteworthy 19 percent.

The BC Bike Race annually draws a top-notch field, and this year is no exception with Luna Team's Catharine Pendrel teaming up with Maxxis / Rocky Mountain's Geoff Kabush in the mixed category. Pendrel recent won her second-ever World Cup. Kabush is looking forward to doing the full event after a sampling last year.

The pair will face another mixed team: Wendy Simms and Norm Thibault (Kona Factory Team). Simms will be fresh off of maternity leave as they try to defend their mixed title from 2008.

Three-time Xterra World Champion Melanie McQuaid will also be on the line. "I have been a secret admirer of the BC Bike Race since the first inception of the race when it began in Victoria. I am sure it is not only an amazing training opportunity but will be a lifetime adventure from which I'll take many amazing memories and new friends," she said.

La Ruta de los Conquistadores winner Manny Prado (Team Sho-Air) will put his endurance skills to the test in the men's race.





Others competing are Jason Sager (Jamis Factory), 2009 solo winner Colin Kerr (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) and past team winners Marty Lazarski and Stephan Widmer (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)

The stage race will end on July 3. Registration for the 2011 event will open on July 4.