Baumann ends pro cycling career

Image 1 of 2 Eric Baumann (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Team manager Ralph Denk and Eric Baumann share a laugh (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer)

Eric Baumann has decided to put an end to his professional cycling career at the age of 31. The German's contract with Team NetApp was not renewed and he was unable to find a new team.

Baumann will now start with an insurance firm in Dessau, Germany, and remain active in cycling with the Elite team Univega, he told Radsport-News.com.

The sprinter won the Under 23 Paris-Roubaix in 2000 and the Under 23 national road title in 2002, but was never able to repeat his success in the pro ranks. He turned pro in 2003 with Team Wiesenhof-Leipzig, and rode in the top ranks with T-Mobile Team from 2004 to 2007. While with that team, he won stages at the Tour of Luxembourg and the Sachsen Tour.

He then rode for Team Sparkasse in 2008 and 2009 before moving to NetApp for two years.

His time spent searching for a team for 2012 was “pretty turbulent. I was in contact with various teams and already had several verbal agreements, but that's the down side of cycling: teams come and go overnight! Acceptances don't mean anything without a signed contract,” he said.

In April, Baumann will start with an insurance agency run by former pro cyclist Renzo Wernicke, who is also team manager of the Univega team. “I have always live 110 percent for cycling and through my new job won't lose cycling,” Baumann said.

After he has settled into his new job, Baumann hopes to move up with the team in 2013. “It will still be my goal to win Rund um Köln, the German road title or the Neuseen Classics. I hope to take on these challenges with my new team no later than 2013.”