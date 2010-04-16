Battle on for Australian marathon titles

Image 1 of 2 Former National Champion Tory Thomas concentrates on one of the tricky descents at Mount Stromlo. (Image credit: Tony Fetch) Image 2 of 2 Murray Spink wins the Australian title in a sprint finish with four seconds separating first and third. (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Australia's top endurance mountain bike riders will battle it out on the Pyrenees Mountain Range in Avoca, central Victoria, this Sunday, April 18 in an attempt to claim the national title at the Nemisis MTBA Australian Mountain Bike Marathon Championships.

Coming off wins in the nation's most grueling solo mountain bike race, the Australian solo 24-hour mountain bike championships in Canberra over the Easter weekend, 24-hour World Champion Jason English and Jessica Douglas will go head to head against reigning national marathon champions Murray Spink and Tory Thomas in the elite men's and women's events.

Not to be outdone, 2010 Otway Odyssey 100km winner Adrian Jackson and 2007 24-hour World Solo Champion Craig Gordon will also complete the 90km crusade which starts and finishes at Mount Avoca.

The event doubles as the 2010 Nemisis Marathon Challenge, a mass participation event that will see over 600 riders take on the 90km, 45km, 33km and 15km course options.

For more information, visit www.bighillevents.com.au/Avoca.