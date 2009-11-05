Battenkill holds Fall Ride

The peloton tackles a section of dirt road in the 2009 Tour of the Battenkill. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Organisers of the Tour of the Battenkill will hold a non-competitive ride this weekend over the same course used by professional racers in the April event.

The Tour of the Battenkill Fall Ride will take place Saturday, November 7th in Cambridge, New York. The course features 25% un-paved roads, covered bridges, scenic countryside, and direct passes through the small villages in Upstate New York's Washington County. All riders participating in the Fall Ride will be supported with rest stops, mechanical support, and follow vehicles.

The Tour of the Battenkill will make its debut on the UCI calendar in 2010, and will be held over two weekends next April with a Pro/Am on Saturday, April 10 and the UCI-classified Professional Invitational on Sunday, April 18. In addition, a non-competitive ride to benefit a national charity is soon to be announced for Saturday, April 17 - the day before the professional race. Food and sports & fitness expos are planned for both weekends in April.

See www.tourofthebattenkill.com for details.