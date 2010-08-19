Basso and Nibali to remain with Liquigas

Image 1 of 2 The Liquigas squad and their jersey model (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Elia Viviani took his first win for Liquigas in his neo-pro year. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Liquigas-Doimo announced today that it has extended the contracts of 14 current riders, putting the squad at 21 members for the 2011 season so far. Included in the list are Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso and third place finisher Vincenzo Nibali who have committed through 2012.

Related Articles Liquigas extends cycling sponsorship

While Romain Kreuziger has departed for the Astana team, Liquigas had already re-signed young stand-out Peter Sagan and his brother Juraj, who joined the team in August from Team Albert Bigot 79, for the next two seasons.

"We want to give continuity to a team which has proven to be competitive everywhere this season," said team manager Roberto Amadio. "We are looking toward to the future: it was essential to confirm the nucleus of young riders. It's not a gamble but a philosophy in which we believe deeply. The results are giving us reason and with a group of experienced and reliable riders we believe we can stay at the top of Italian and world cycling."

The team confirmed that the following under-25 riders have renewed: Italians Daniel Oss (contract until 2012), Jacopo Guarnieri (2012), Valerio Agnoli (2012), David Cimolai (2012), Mauro Finetto (2011), Fabio Sabatini (2012) and Elia Viviani (2012), Slovenia's Kristjan Koren (2012), Poles Maciej Bodnar (2012) and Maciej Paterski (2011).

In addition, four veterans will remain with the team: Poland's Sylwester Szmyd (contract until 2012) and Italians Alessandro Vanotti (2012), Francesco Bellotti (2011) and Tiziano Dall'Antonia (2011).

Joining the team for 2011 will be Paolo Borghini Longho (ISD - Neri), Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto), Cristiano Salerno (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) and Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stac Plastic).