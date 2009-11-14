Bartko likely out of Munich Six-Day

Robert Bartko in action at Gent (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

The series of bad luck continues for the Munich Six Days race, as German rider and defending champion Robert Bartko apparently will have to drop out due to injury, and the audience was once again smaller than hoped for.

Bartko crashed Thursday night only 20 minutes into the Six-Day race, and had to go to hospital. He was diagnosed with bruised ribs and returned to ride again Friday night. He had to break off his riding though, due to severe back pain, and is expected to withdraw entirely from the race.

His partner, Roger Kluge, rode the rest of the evening with Belgian Kenny de Ketele, whose previous partner had to drop out due to illness.

For the second night in a row, the race drew fewer fans than it had hoped for. Organiser Klaus Cyron had earlier indicated that if the attendance continues to be so low, future races will not be held. Most recently, the six-day races in Stuttgart and Dortmund have been cancelled.

