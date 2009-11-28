Bartko abandons Gent Six Day

De Ketele swings Robert Bartko in to do a turn. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

German Robert Bartko has called an end to his participation in the Zesdaagse van Vlaanderen Gent just 11 minutes into the nights' first Madison after suffering through four days of racing with injured ribs.

The two-time winner of the Gent Six Day crashed at the Munich Six Day earlier this month, and finally succumbed to the pain and breathing problems caused by his injuries.

"I have put too much on the ribs after my serious fall," Bartko explained. "I cannot even give my teammate a respectable throw. It is better that I give him the reins. This injury will not mend if I continue to race."

Barko's partner, Kenny De Ketele, will continue with Dutchman Peter Schep.

Schep was himself taken from the race on Thursday to the hospital after falling ill. He was treated for a kidney stone and released, and continued racing through Saturday when his own partner, Jeff Vermeulen, had to abandon with tendonitis in the knee.

The newly combined team placed fifth in the Madison.

Bruno Risi and Franco Marvulli won the Madison, and have claimed the overall lead for the first time this year. The Swiss pair gained a lap on bonus points, pulling ahead of the morning's leaders Iljo Keisse and Roger Kluge.