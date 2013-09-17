Barguil, Pinot and Voeckler feature in French Worlds team

Image 1 of 3 Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage in a photo finish over Uran (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the start (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After impressing at the Vuelta a España, both Warren Barguil and Thibaut Pinot have been named in new coach Bernard Bourreau’s French team for the world championships road race in Florence, but there is no place in the line-up for Clasica San Sebastian winner Tony Gallopin, while Sylvain Chavanel will forgo the road race and focus exclusively on the time trial.

The neo-professional Barguil (Argos-Shimano) claimed two fine stage wins at the Vuelta, while Pinot (FDJ) recovered from his Tour de France disappointment to finish a very consistent seventh overall in Madrid, and the two youngsters join Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the head of the nine-man team.

Arthur Vichot earns a berth after impressing at last week’s GP de Quebec, while his FDJ teammate Anthony Roux, Ag2r-La Mondiale pair Romain Bardet and Chistophe Riblon, Amaël Moinard (BMC) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) complete the line-up.

Originally on the long list for the road, Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) will now participate only in the individual time trial, where Jérémy Roy (FDJ) is the other French representative.

Bourreau has named Vuelta stage winner Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) as a reserve for the road race. The Florence Worlds are Bourreau's first in charge of the French national team after he took over the role of manager from Laurent Jalabert in July. Bourreau was previously coach of the French under 23 team, and he guided Romain Sicard and Arnaud Demare to world titles in the category in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

The six-strong women’s team will be led by Paulin Ferrand-Prevot and also features Christel Ferrier Bruneau.

The men’s under 23 team includes two former junior world champions in Olivier Le Gac (2010) and Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (2011). Lecuisinier will ride for Europcar next season, while Le Gac will join FDJ in August 2014. New Omega Pharma-QuickStep recruit Julien Alaphilippe is also in the team after an impressive showing at the recent Tour de l’Avenir.

French team for world championships:

Elite men’s road race: Romain Bardet, Warren Barguil, Cyril Gautier, Amaël Moinard, Thibaut Pinot, Christophe Riblon, Anthony Roux, Arthur Vichot and Thomas Voeckler.

Elite men’s time trial: Sylvain Chavanel and Jérémy Roy.

Elite women’s road race: Aude Biannic, Audrey Cordon, Elise Delzenne, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Christel Ferrier Bruneau and Edwige Pital.

Elite women’s time trial: Audrey Cordon and Mélodie Lesueur

Under-23 men’s road race: Julian Alaphilippe, Clément Chevrier, Flavien Dassonville, Alexis Gougeard, Olivier Le Gac and Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier.

Under-23 men’s time trial: Alexis Gougeard and Yoann Paillot.

