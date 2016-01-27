Bardiani-CSF show off their 2016 colours - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 The Bardiani-CSF riders up close (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 2 of 19 Nicola Boem celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 19 Bardiani-CSF do through and off work (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 4 of 19 Bardiani-CSF has a much more green on their jerseys and bikes (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 5 of 19 Bardiani-CSF are using Briko glasses and helmets in 2016 (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 6 of 19 The Bardiani-CSF trained in Tuscany during the pre-season (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 7 of 19 Bardiani-CSF took advantage of the mild winter in Tuscany (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 8 of 19 Bardiani-CSF call themselves the #greenteam (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 9 of 19 Bardiani-CSF show off their new green, white and black colours (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 10 of 19 The 2016 Bardiani-CSF colours (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 11 of 19 The 2016 Bardiani-CSF it is made by Ale' (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 12 of 19 Bardiani-CSF is again using Campagnolo-equiped Cipollini bikes (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 13 of 19 The sun was out during this training ride (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 14 of 19 Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 15 of 19 Bardiani-CSF even have green Gaerne shoes (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 16 of 19 Bardiani-CSF trained in Tuscany (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 17 of 19 The 2016 Bardiani-CSF jersey is dark green (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 18 of 19 Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF) Image 19 of 19 The Bardiani-CSF riders go deep during training (Image credit: Bardiani - CSF)

The Italian Bardiani-CSF team have dubbed themselves as cycling’s #greenteam in recent years and has backed up that claim for 2016 with a new-look bright green jersey colour.

The Professional Continental team recently secured an invitation to the Giro d’Italia, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo from race organiser RCS Sport, rewarded for their all-Italian roster, the development of some of Italy’s best young riders and a stage victory in the 2015 Giro d’Italia by Nicola Boem.

The team’s 2016 line-up is largely unchanged, with Sonny Colbrelli, Boem, Stefano Pirazzi and Eduardo Zardini the strongest riders in the 17-rider roster. Enrico Battaglin has moved to WorldTour team LottoNL-Jumbo, with four neo-pros joining for 2016, including Giulio Ciccone, who won the climber’s competition at the prestigious Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta stage race.

The Bardiani-CSF team is again using Cipollini bikes equipped with Campagnolo Super record EPS electronic components.

The riders have recently completed a training camp in Riotorto, in southern Tuscany, and will make their season debut at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain that begins on Wednesday February 3. Another squad will also ride the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi in Tuscany –the opening day of the Italian season.

Former Liquigas directeur sportif Stefano Zanatta has joined Bardiani-CSF during the winter to improve the team’s results after a disappointing 2015 season that ended with just four victories.

“The guys have been working hard at the training camp, where we focused on team work, sprint lead outs and time trials,” Zanatta explained. “Their form is pretty good but so is everyone’s form at the start of the season. It’ll be motivation that makes the difference and I expect the riders to immediately show their desire to win, whatever the final result. That’s got to be our spirit for 2016.”