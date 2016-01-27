Bardiani-CSF show off their 2016 colours - Gallery
Italian team to debut at Volta Valenciana
The Italian Bardiani-CSF team have dubbed themselves as cycling’s #greenteam in recent years and has backed up that claim for 2016 with a new-look bright green jersey colour.
The Professional Continental team recently secured an invitation to the Giro d’Italia, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo from race organiser RCS Sport, rewarded for their all-Italian roster, the development of some of Italy’s best young riders and a stage victory in the 2015 Giro d’Italia by Nicola Boem.
The team’s 2016 line-up is largely unchanged, with Sonny Colbrelli, Boem, Stefano Pirazzi and Eduardo Zardini the strongest riders in the 17-rider roster. Enrico Battaglin has moved to WorldTour team LottoNL-Jumbo, with four neo-pros joining for 2016, including Giulio Ciccone, who won the climber’s competition at the prestigious Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta stage race.
The Bardiani-CSF team is again using Cipollini bikes equipped with Campagnolo Super record EPS electronic components.
The riders have recently completed a training camp in Riotorto, in southern Tuscany, and will make their season debut at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain that begins on Wednesday February 3. Another squad will also ride the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi in Tuscany –the opening day of the Italian season.
Former Liquigas directeur sportif Stefano Zanatta has joined Bardiani-CSF during the winter to improve the team’s results after a disappointing 2015 season that ended with just four victories.
“The guys have been working hard at the training camp, where we focused on team work, sprint lead outs and time trials,” Zanatta explained. “Their form is pretty good but so is everyone’s form at the start of the season. It’ll be motivation that makes the difference and I expect the riders to immediately show their desire to win, whatever the final result. That’s got to be our spirit for 2016.”
