Baloise Trek say SRAM chain failures cost European cyclocross championship medals

Manager Sven Nys points to ongoing issues with components

Baloise Trek Lions celebrated the victory of Thibau Nys at the UEC European Cyclocross Championships this weekend but say they could have earned more medals were it not for two broken chains.

Team manager Sven Nys told Het Laatste Nieuws that the problem was with chains supplied by American component maker SRAM.

