Balanced Omega Pharma - Quick-Step team at Tour of Oman

Image 1 of 4 Rigoberto Uran will head the team's GC ambitions (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 4 Tom Boonen, Zdenek Stybar and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra engage their wonder powers in Qatar (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 4 of 4 Tour of Qatar overall winner Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Fresh from claiming the overall victory at the Tour of Qatar with Niki Terpstra, Omega Pharma – Quick Step has announced its team for the Tour of Oman. The race contains opportunities for both sprinters and climbers which decided the selection as sport director Brian Holm explained on the team's website

"We have a balanced team for this race, with some riders who can complement the guys who are coming here from a successful Tour of Qatar," Holm said.

"Of course, Tour of Oman is completely another race than Tour of Qatar, so what we are able to do here is a bit different. But it is a strong group for sure from Tour of Qatar: Niki Terpstra, Tom Boonen, Gert Steegmans, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, and Stijn Vandenbergh."

Joining the team is new recruit, Rigoberto Uran who will have his chance to challenge for the win up Green Mountain on Stage 6 which is set to decide the overall classification. "He will do his best try on climbing stages to try and be some type of protagonist," Holm said.

Having just won his third cyclo-cross world championships, Zdenek Stybar returns to the road with the team.

"Stybar is a guy who is able to do well in support of a guy like Uran on the climbs as he proved this at La Vuelta last year. But, we will see. We will try to be there in the general classification, and maybe win a stage that suits the skills of the riders we have."

The team for the Tour of Oman is: Tom Boonen (Bel), Gert Steegmans (Bel), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Niki Terpstra (Ned), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Rigoberto Uran (Col), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) and Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)