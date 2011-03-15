Bailey Hundo returns for second running

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) on the longest descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

The Bailey Hundo 100-mile mountain bike race bills itself as "an epic race making an epic difference". The race, produced by the Advance Colorado Fund Inc., a Colorado-based nonprofit committed to youth biking initiatives and trail building, will return for its second year on June 18, 2011.

"We are deeply proud that the Bailey Hundo will have 250 racers this year who are so committed to supporting youth biking initiatives in Colorado and trail building in the Platte Canyon area that they are willing to raise much-needed funds and spend months training for this 100-mile endurance race," said Bailey Hundo Executive Director Noah Aptekar.

Thanks to a partnership with the Forest Service, more spots are available in this year's event just southwest of Denver. The Bailey Hundo was started in 2010 with only 150 racers.

"The Bailey Hundo provides the opportunity; it is the racers who make the impact on the state of cycling for Colorado's youth and in the Platte Canyon area through their dedication to raising funds and participating in such an extreme and exciting event."

In 2010, Olympian Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski won the event in 6:36. Colorado mountain biking legend Dave Wiens was second in 6:49 and Team Epic Endurance racer Brian Alders was third in 6:56. Sonya Looney took the women's race in 8:19, followed by Eszter Horanyi (9:04), who was on a singlespeed.

The Bailey Hundo was created out of a partnership between four Colorado State Senators, the communities of Bailey and Park County, and Colorado cyclists.

The 2010 event contributed over US$8,000 to further the mission of both supporting youth biking initiatives including Trips For Kids Denver/Boulder, Colorado High School Cycling League, and Kids On Bikes, as well as planning and building new trails in the Platte Canyon area in conjunction with the nonprofit Colorado Mountain Biking Association.

The race is accepting applications to compete until March 29, 2011.

For more information, visit www.bailey100.com.