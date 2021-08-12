Bahrain Victorious unveil new kit for Vuelta a España
By Cyclingnews
Mikel Landa's team to raise awareness of obesity and diabetes
The Bahrain Victorious team will be racing in a newly-designed kit by Alé for the Vuelta a España, the team announced on Thursday. The squad's solid red jerseys would conflict with the traditional Vuelta a España's red leader's jersey, so instead they'll be wearing a bold design for a cause.
The front of the jersey has a multi-coloured fade design with "TBV" in bold block letters for Team Bahrain Victorious, while on the back they reveal their message for the Vuelta: "Ride away from Diabetes and Obesity - every pedal stroke is a victory".
In smaller print, the team aim to raise awareness of exercise's crucial role in preventing type 2 diabetes, stating "30 minutes of exercise a day reduces your risk of diabetes by 25%".
On the front, the jersey gives statistics such as "10% of global health expenditure is spent tackling diabetes", "Diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths in 2019", "374 million people are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes", and "1 in 11 adults have diabetes". On obesity, the jersey points out there are "2.8 million people dying each year as a result of being obese" and "over 650 million people are obese".
The team are also launching a campaign to get fans to exercise 30 minutes a day, and, if they track their progress through Bahrain Victorious' Strava club, they will be eligible for weekly prize drawings.
The limited-edition 2021 Vuelta a España Bahrain Victorious jersey is also available for purchase.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.