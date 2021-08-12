Bahrain Victorious unveil new kit for Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 2 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 3 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 4 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 5 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 6 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 7 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport) Image 8 of 8 Bahrain Victorious will sport a new jersey for the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport)

The Bahrain Victorious team will be racing in a newly-designed kit by Alé for the Vuelta a España, the team announced on Thursday. The squad's solid red jerseys would conflict with the traditional Vuelta a España's red leader's jersey, so instead they'll be wearing a bold design for a cause.

The front of the jersey has a multi-coloured fade design with "TBV" in bold block letters for Team Bahrain Victorious, while on the back they reveal their message for the Vuelta: "Ride away from Diabetes and Obesity - every pedal stroke is a victory".

In smaller print, the team aim to raise awareness of exercise's crucial role in preventing type 2 diabetes, stating "30 minutes of exercise a day reduces your risk of diabetes by 25%".

On the front, the jersey gives statistics such as "10% of global health expenditure is spent tackling diabetes", "Diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths in 2019", "374 million people are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes", and "1 in 11 adults have diabetes". On obesity, the jersey points out there are "2.8 million people dying each year as a result of being obese" and "over 650 million people are obese".

The team are also launching a campaign to get fans to exercise 30 minutes a day, and, if they track their progress through Bahrain Victorious' Strava club, they will be eligible for weekly prize drawings.

The limited-edition 2021 Vuelta a España Bahrain Victorious jersey is also available for purchase.