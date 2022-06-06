Bad luck continues for Mark Cavendish in crash at Ronde van Limburg
By Kirsten Frattini published
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl sprinter unscathed in late-race incident
"It all happened in the blink of an eye," reported QuickStep-Alphavinyl in an update following a late-race crash that took down their sprinter Mark Cavendish at Ronde van Limburg on Monday.
Cavendish was in prime position to sprint for a potential victory in the 202.6km race between Hasselt and Tongeren.
However, while he was perfectly placed in the wheel of teammate and lead-out man Michael Mørkøv, a crash took him out of contention, along with several other riders who hit the pavement with three kilometres to go. Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) also crashed.
Cavendish escaped unscathed from the incident and finished the race in 96th place, but his absence meant that his team could not play a role in the finale sprint won by Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal).
The final also saw Simone Consonni (Cofidis) finish second and Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) third, Milan Menten (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) fourth and Sam Bennett fifth.
It was the second incident in as many days and marks the continuation of bad luck for Cavendish. He also suffered a mechanical that put an end to his chances of fighting for the win at Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl on Saturday, also won by De Lie.
.@MarkCavendish has been involved in a crash with three kilometers to go at #RVL22.He will not fight for victory today.June 6, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.