Awe-inspiring TTT footage at Paris-Nice leads to possible drone footage for Tour de France

Drone footage could become part of coverage at the Tour de France in 2024 after a successful pilot during the team time trial at last week’s Paris-Nice.

Tour host broadcaster France Télévisions told French media that “nothing has been decided but we're thinking about it”, with the remote-controlled drone images of riders reaching speeds up to 60 kph in the team time trial clearly impressing those in charge.

It was a historic moment for drone footage in road cycling, as the first time being used in a WorldTour event, with fans, teams and riders all enjoying the new angles and better perspective of speed.

“From the feedback we got, they all loved it,” said Forestier to RMC Sport. “Some teams even asked us to send them the images.”

“Cycling needs these innovative images,” agreed Julien Jurdie, head sports director at Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale. “I love it, it’s done in skiing in particular and it’s great. We must take advantage of this technology, it is essential.”

The new dimensions with the drone perspective have featured in a limited capacity at smaller races such as O Gran Camiño in 2023, where it got up close and personal with two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in a time trial, but a little too close for the UCI's liking at the time.

“The UCI is concerned about the use of drones at O Gran Camiño and is in contact with the organiser to understand the organiser’s risk assessment in this particular case,” said Auréile Perrod, a member of the UCI’s communications department.

Now just over a year on, with better safety measures and tighter restrictions established for the 2024 season, it appears those in charge of race directing are moving in favour of drone usage at the biggest races.

"We're thinking about it. Nothing has been decided but we're thinking about it,” said Forestier. "There are two time trial stages at the Tour this year, and then the stage around Troyes with the gravel paths which is going to be spectacular.

“We're going to get around to it very quickly with the UCI, ASO and the teams, and ask ourselves if it's worth it. It seems to be the case, so we're going to think about how to be able to do that safely."

The remote-controlled aircraft with cameras capture part of the footage at cyclocross and mountain bike races throughout the year such as at the Benidorm CX World Cup where Wout van Aert powered away solo to victory or the Hoogerheide World Championships.

However, despite being authorised since 2022, drones have rarely found their way into road races due to several reasons, including the logistical issue of not completing laps around the same closed circuit, safety with riders and fans, local flight regulations and limited battery life.

The UCI regulation update which has been in operation since January 1 states that “The organiser may authorise the shooting of still photography and/or video by aircrafts, including drones or other small aircrafts, subject to obtaining authorization to operate the relevant equipment safely and securely from the envisaged location.”

This is how Michaël Gisselere, pilot of the drone used on Paris-Nice stage 3, managed to capture the new angles at the WorldTour race. After two months of discussion with the race organiser ASO, who also runs the Tour, and a recon of the locations two weeks before the stage, he was given the green light.

Certain rules were put in place for the Frenchman in terms of distance from riders and only filming from behind in specific sections, but it was an overall huge success and explains why it’s being considered for La Grand Boucle.

“It was a challenge for us, we showed the UCI and ASO that we were capable of doing it,” said Gisselère to L'Éclaireur de Châteaubriant. “It's up to them to decide now. From a technical point of view, we are ready.”

The drone proved a great accompanying option alongside typical motorbike and helicopter footage, with new angles alongside and on the back shoulder of riders during the team time trial. It would only act as an add-on to the coverage, not replacing either of the established filming methods.

“We have to think about the best way to put this in place. But whatever the case, the drone remains an excellent complementary means of making the most beautiful product possible,” said Forestier.

"The helicopter does not tell the same story. It is there to show the landscapes or to emphasize the breaks between different groups in the process of splitting. The drone is not all the same thing. It’s there to put us in the shoes of the riders.”

The Tour de France, as traditional as it is, has made moves forward in coverage recently, with race radio being broadcast on a slight delay. This opened up previously unknown moments to the fans such as Tadej Pogačar telling his team, “I’m gone… I’m dead”, when he cracked on stage 17, or when UAE Team Emirates jokingly revealed their plan, “When the crocodiles have to swim, you jump!” on stage 11.

“We have to always innovate if we want to keep up with the way younger audiences consume sport on TV,” said race management after the successful test run of drones at one of the biggest one-week races.