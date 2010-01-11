Australian teams named for Beijing World Cup
Meyer returns to track after taking road national championship
Cycling Australia has named its two squads for the final round of the UCI Track World Cup in Beijing, China, from January 22-24.
The Australian National Team and Team Jayco will be at full strength for the event in Beijing, with Travis Meyer making a return to track competition following his win in the elite men's road race at the Australian Open Road Championships in Ballarat.
Joining him in the endurance ranks will be Michael Hepburn, who won the U23 men's road race at the national titles, both riders continuing their progression towards this year's UCI World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark and the ultimate goal of gold at the London Olympics in 2012.
Fancied sprinter Shane Perkins makes the switch from Team Jayco to the Australian National Team for the meet, joining young talent Peter Lewis and newcomer Alex Bird in the green and gold sprint ranks.
Australian National Team for Beijing World Cup
Alex Bird, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Leigh Howard, Peter Lewis, Travis Meyer, Shane Perkins, Glenn O'Shea, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Megan Dunn, Sarah Kent, Anna Meares, Emily Rosemond, Josephine Tomic
Team Jayco for Beijing World Cup
Daniel Ellis, Jason Niblett, Scott Sunderland, Kaarle McCulloch
