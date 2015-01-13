Australian National and U23 teams announced for Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Image 1 of 4 The 2014 winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Simon Clarke (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Steele von Hoff (NFTO) celebrates his second straight national criterium title (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Simon Clarke gives Cam Wurf a taste of his champagne (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 Angus Morton was looking dangerous. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Australian criterium champion Steele von Hoff (NFTO) and last year's third runner-up Cam Wurf lead the KordaMentha Australian Team at the 2015 Jayco Herald Sun Tour with Lachlan Morton adding further WorldTour experience to the line-up. Gus Morton, who was seventh at the Australian national championships, resumes his professional career alongside brother Lachlan at Jelly-Belly in 2015 and has also been selected for the race.

Related Articles Von Hoff defends national criterium title

"It's definitely a great all-round team and I'm really happy with it," von Hoff said. "With Lachie and Angus on the team we've got GC options as well. Cameron Wurf was riding very strong at Nationals, he'll be another one to watch. The prologue will suit him perfectly, people forget about his time trialling abilities."

Having placed sixth in last year's opening prologue along Melbourn's Yarra River in Southbank, von Hoff is aiming to for a good result as he added.

"It would be nice to be wearing the first leader's jersey of the race coming into the first sprint stage in Bendigo," von Hoff said.

While the threat of brushfires resulted in the cancellation of last year's queen stage to Arthurs Seat, the race is expected to come down the final three ascents up the Mornington Peninsula climb where the Morton brothers will represent the team's GC aspirations.

Jack Haig, who will join Orica-GreenEdge later this season, leads the Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team and returns to the race having placed third overall last year. Rising start Rob Power will also return to the race with the U23 team alongside Jack Beckinsale, Ryan Cavanagh, Harry Carpenter and Alex Clements.

Orica-GreenEdge are yet to confirm its team for the race but have announced that Simon Clarke will defend his win from last year.

The 62nd edition of the race takes place from February 4-8 with a 2.1km prologue along Melbourne Southbank's opening proceedings. The race then travels from Mt Macedon to Bendigo, Bendigo to Nagambie, Mitchelton Winery to Nagambie and concludes with the Arthurs Seat finale.

KordaMentha Australian Team for the Jayco Herald Sun Tour: Steele von Hoff, Cam Wurf, Lachlan Morton, Gus Morton, Chris Hamilton and Nick Schultz.

Jayco-AIS Under-23 National Team for the Jayco Herald Sun Tour: Jack Haig, Jack Beckinsale, Ryan Cavanagh, Harry Carpenter, Alex Clements and Robert Power