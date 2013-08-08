Australia strike gold on opening day of junior track world championships

Image 1 of 4 A rainbow jersey for new world champions Jack Edwards, Joshua Harrison, Sam Welsford and Callum Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: www.glasgowlife.org.uk ) Image 2 of 4 Australians Jack Edwards, Joshua Harrison, Sam Welsford and Callum Scotson on their way to team pursuit victory (Image credit: www.glasgowlife.org.uk ) Image 3 of 4 Tenille Felappi and Tian Beckett (Australia) claim a gold medal and an Australian record (Image credit: www.glasgowlife.org.uk ) Image 4 of 4 Patrick Constable, Alex Radzikiewicz and Jai Angsuthasawit (Australia) celebrate their gold medal ride (Image credit: www.glasgowlife.org.uk )

Overnight in Glasgow the Australian quartet of Jack Edwards, Joshua Harrison, Sam Welsford and Callum Scotson were the last of 19 teams to set out on the track. They posted the fastest time of 4:09.364 to secure a spot in the gold medal ride against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.

In the final, Edwards lead the team to a one second lead after the first lap and from there they never looked back. Australia failed to catch the New Zealand team but remained clear winners in a time of 4mins 6.159 seconds, six seconds ahead of New Zealand.

"I don't really know what to feel at the moment, this is amazing. I just don't know how to describe it," said Harrison.

"Sitting there for two hours in qualifying watching all the other teams was a little nerve wracking, but in the end it made it easier for us once they had gone, we knew exactly what time we needed to post.

"In the final, once we could see them, we knew we had it. We tried to hunt them down but couldn't quite get there, but held it to the end for the win."

As with all the male members of the Australian team, the quartet was sporting the traditional bleached blonde locks, something which Harrison believes assisted their victory.

"It's a great bonding exercise, it really brings the boys together and that's what is great about this team. We are all really good mates and really supportive of each other, "Harrison said.

The only disappointment of the day for the pursuit quartet comes in falling short of the world record. Before the event new Australian team pursuit coach, Tim Decker, posted on twitter that he would shave his head if they achieved the feat.

"For you Aussie male junior TP team as I have always said I will shave my head if you break the World record #4.02," exclaimed Decker.

U19 Women's Team Sprint

In the women's team sprint, the Australian duo of Tenille Felappi and Tian Beckett posted an Australian record in their gold medal winning ride in a time of 35.344 seconds.

"It hasn't hit home yet, it is like having a birthday but you don't feel older. It just hasn't sunk in," said Felappi. "We came here with high expectations, didn't come in knowing we'd win of course, but we were confident we had potential.

"But today we went above and beyond what we thought [we could do] with that time, and to be able to stand on the podium and wear the rainbow jersey while your anthem is playing was incredible," Felappi added.

U19 Men's Team Sprint

In the men's team sprint, the Australian trio of Patrick Constable, Alex Radzikiewicz and Jai Angsuthasawit claimed Australia's third gold of the championships. The team covered the three laps in 45.639 seconds to narrowly edge Russia (45.714 seconds) for the win.

"I am over the moon, I mean to have a world title, it is really special," said Radzikiewicz. "The team pursuit and girls winning the team sprint really gave us a bonus that's for sure.

"For the three of us, this is so rewarding as we have been riding for three years, and all that hard work and effort has paid off.

"We ride together, train together and today we have won a world title together."

The 2013 UCI Junior Track World Championships are being staged at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and continue daily until the 11th of August.

