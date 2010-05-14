Aussie world champs line up in World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Jared Graves (Yeti) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Four cross world champion Caroline Buchanan (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Australia's three World Champions headline 17 Aussies in action on the dirt in Maribor, Slovenia, this weekend May 15-16, for the third round of the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.





"I can't wait to ride in the UCI Stripes and on my new Commencal bike," said Buchanan. "I'm feeling pretty confident after some great World Cup BMX results, however all of the girls on the World Cup circuit are the best out there and all have a chance at winning the gold."

"I believe that the training and preparations on my BMX bike have taken my skills to the next level, and I am excited to see where I am at on the mountain bike scene."

Buchanan returns to Maribor to defend her gold medal and recent small changes to the course should be good for the Canberra local. "Last year the muddy conditions didn't suit me but Jill (Kintner) and Anneke (Beerten) had a crash in the final and I took the win. I have heard that this year there are some changes to the course that I think will suit me."

Buchanan hasn't competed in a four cross event since taking the national title in Adelaide in January, her hectic mountain bike and BMX commitments a fine balance.

Along with fellow four cross rider Jared Graves, Buchanan was this week named in the Australian team to contest the UCI World BMX Championships in South Africa in July.

Although Buchanan is one of Australia's best hopes for a BMX gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, her sights are still firmly set on defending her world four cross title later this year.

"So far 2010 has been very successful already, no major injuries, winning the Australian four cross national title and having great results on the BMX. I am training harder than ever before with my sights set firmly on 2012 London Olympics.

"Defending my world title is a major goal of mine this year. I believe that I am stronger than last year I'm feeling more confident than ever."

Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) is looking to cement his position on top of the World Cup table in the men's race this weekend.

The 27-year-old opened his 2010 campaign with a convincing win under lights in Houffalize, Belgium, two weeks ago, picking up where he left off after claiming the World Cup victory last year.

And the battle in the thrilling men's downhill will be wide open.





Australia's downhill riders for the World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia

Sam Hill

Michael Hannah

Chris Kovarik

Mitchell Delfs

Joshua Button

Bryn Atkinson

Will Rischbieth

Shaun O'Connor

Rhys Atkinson

Deon Baker

James Shepherd

Daniel Lavis

Marcus Fairbanks

Troy Brosnan



