At the start of stage four of the Amgen Tour of California

Image 1 of 18 US national champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 18 Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda) takes a peek outside from the team bus. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 18 Best young rider Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 Race leader David Zabriskie (Garmin - Transitions) signs an autograph for a fan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 A Rabobank rider awaits the start in San Jose. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 Lars Bak (HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) signs an autograph. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 Announcer Dave Towle speaks with Will Routley (Jelly Belly-Kenda) who sports the blue Amgen Breakaway from Cancer Most Courageous Rider jersey for his aggressive racing on stage three. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 18 Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies) rides to the sign-in stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 18 Garmin - Transitions director Jonathan Vaughters (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 18 Lucas Euser (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 18 Matthew Wilson (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 18 Cervelo TestTeam riders emerge from their bus. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 18 Team RadioShack always attracts attention from the fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 18 Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis DS Gord Fraser is relaxed in San Jose. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 18 Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis ready the team cars for another day of racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 18 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) gets ready for stage four. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

This is why the Amgen Tour of California moved to May: beautiful, sunny weather on tap for today's stage four from San Jose to Modesto.

Prior to the peloton starting their 121.5 mile (195.5km) journey, the riders greeted fans at their team vehicles and at the sign-in stage where announcer Dave Towle extolled their lengthy palmares.

Cyclingnews was on hand to capture these photographs in San Jose.